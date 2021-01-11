Epiq Partners, Llc Buys DermTech Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Special Opportunities Fund Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Epiq Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys DermTech Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, sells Special Opportunities Fund Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CVS Health Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Epiq Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Epiq Partners, Llc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DMTK, BEPC, QQQ, ARKK, TTD, CRWD, IJH, NSC, HUBS, BCLI,
- Added Positions: AMT, FATE, GOOGL, ALB, KWEB, PCYO, ABBV, CYBE, IWV, ATCO, DHR, CRM, BAM, GPMT, MSFT, BEP, JNJ, AAPL, BIP, IYW, BRK.B, EMB, XOM, FSK, SPE, IWF, ADBE, 4LT1, SQ, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: FLOT, SPY, AQB, VZ, AMZN, FB, USB, TSLA, CVA, GOOG, FTV, MIC,
- Sold Out: SPEPB.PFD, WTRH, CVS, GE, UBER, MJ, VNT,
For the details of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epiq+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (FLOT) - 189,000 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96%
- AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) - 654,750 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.31%
- Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 32,169 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
- DermTech Inc (DMTK) - 144,975 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) - 308,975 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 144,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $59.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $316.823700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.107100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $794.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $233.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $67.63 and $77.72, with an estimated average price of $74.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 26,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 112.68%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $220.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.77%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $218.339900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPEPB.PFD)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Special Opportunities Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $25.16 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.39.Sold Out: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.22.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.29.Reduced: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Epiq Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 21.95%. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $380.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Epiq Partners, Llc still held 7,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying