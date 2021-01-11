John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Wells Fargo, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Investment company John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, ServiceNow Inc, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs. As of 2020Q4, John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs owns 152 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WFC, NOW, MAC, BA, VIA, ENPH,

WFC, NOW, MAC, BA, VIA, ENPH, Added Positions: IJR, MINT, USMV, JPST, SCHM, SCHD, VO, GSIE, VIG, SCHG, SCHB, ALGN, AOR, IJH, INTC, IVW, MDY, IJK, IJJ, VTV, DXJ, IPAC, IYE, SCHE, SCHC, KTB, CVX, EFA, SCHF, BKLN,

IJR, MINT, USMV, JPST, SCHM, SCHD, VO, GSIE, VIG, SCHG, SCHB, ALGN, AOR, IJH, INTC, IVW, MDY, IJK, IJJ, VTV, DXJ, IPAC, IYE, SCHE, SCHC, KTB, CVX, EFA, SCHF, BKLN, Reduced Positions: TOTL, SPLV, DON, DES, ACWV, BOND, SCHA, VUG, EFAV, QDF, MTUM, XOM, SDY, JPIN, VT, MDYG, QQQ, FNDX, RPG, DIA, RSP, LDUR, VCSH, NOK,

TOTL, SPLV, DON, DES, ACWV, BOND, SCHA, VUG, EFAV, QDF, MTUM, XOM, SDY, JPIN, VT, MDYG, QQQ, FNDX, RPG, DIA, RSP, LDUR, VCSH, NOK, Sold Out: IJS, AGG, VALE, PTLC, DDD, XONE, SPGI,

For the details of John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+w.+brooker+%26+co.%2C+cpas/current-portfolio/portfolio

PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 188,470 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 151,550 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.97% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 288,616 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.58% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 275,234 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.06% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 123,168 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.03%

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86. The stock is now traded at around $526.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $206.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.38%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $98.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 72,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 123,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.46%. The purchase prices were between $27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $29.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $453.23. The stock is now traded at around $552.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.88%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.851700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Pacer Fund Trust Trendpilot US Large Cap. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $32.77, with an estimated average price of $31.27.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in The ExOne Co. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $11.38.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $4.87 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $8.24.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs reduced to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 22.06%. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.146700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.76%. John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs still held 275,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 44.34%. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs still held 45,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.