Hexavest Inc. Buys Hydro One, Morgan Stanley, Sysco Corp, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Microsoft Corp

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Hexavest Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Hydro One, Morgan Stanley, Sysco Corp, Walmart Inc, NRG Energy Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hexavest Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Hexavest Inc. owns 341 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HRNNF, NRG, AWK, VIA, HALO, TKR, PTCT, CBT, CHH, TCF, DEI, NIO, BKRKY, VIPS, ETSY, KPCPY, PODD, BZUN, HPE, ZS, MRNA, TSLA, CDNAF, AMD, VAR, MET, MGM, EMR, ECL, BLL, TFC, AXP,

MS, SYY, WMT, MCHI, EWH, GBOOY, PRU, QCOM, RMD, ROK, MCO, UGI, IDXX, WAT, FITB, APTV, DELL, EXPD, EWZ, ED, Reduced Positions: GDX, GDXJ, MSFT, AAPL, JNJ, PFE, JPM, PNC, BAC, AMZN, FCX, GOLD, COST, LLY, CSCO, CMCSA, SIVB, VZ, HON, MA, FRC, KO, MTB, TGT, ACN, PEP, AVGO, ABT, ORCL, C, DIS, FNV, AEM, BRK.B, ZTS, GOOGL, INTC, NEM, ADBE, USB, A, HD, KR, MCD, MRK, UNH, DHI, EWT, MDT, TEL, GOOG, CRM, BMY, XOM, ICE, UPS, WFC, FTNT, EWL, HUM, MU, CL, NVDA, FXI, INDA, T, AON, BBY, CVS, CSGP, STZ, EA, GIS, ITW, MDLZ, PG, REGN, BIIB, MNST, FQVLF, HSY, HPQ, FB, BABA, KEYS, EEM, EWM, EWW, CLX, CMI, DVA, DPZ, NTAP, NTR, TSCO, GWW, CMG, AES, BIO, DUK, HRL, KMB, LMT, MAS, ROP, NOW, MMM, ABC, AJG, BG, CE, CHD, TT, MOH, WPM, TJX, SU, TDY, EWJ, DD, NEE, J, PHM, SO, VLO, XEL, DG, ALL, AEE, CBRE, CMS, EXC, ES, LIN, CTVA, AVB, KGC, MAA, WST, EVRG, EMN, ESS, SNA, VEEV, EZA, AU, DTE, STT, KL, FAST, LUNMF, TRU, AUY, ASHR, EWY, BCE, GIB, FHN, MCK, TU, RTX, EDU, BTG, JD, ATO, LAD, RCI, RGLD, SCCO, TRI, QBCRF, CDPYF, WSPOF, JKS, TAL, YNDX, IEMG, SPY, AFL, AMAT, ADP, BIDU, CAT, CHKP, BAP, EL, GRMN, HDB, IBM, INFO, JBHT, JCI, PAYX, RSG, RCL, STLD, TSM, WMMVY, SAPIF, PM, PARXF, ATHM, HWM, ECH, EWN, EZU,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 473,111 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.37% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 630,897 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 588,080 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 2,011,080 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.5% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) - 1,299,840 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.29%

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Hydro One Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.106300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 356,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.54 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 73,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.41 and $165.55, with an estimated average price of $153.93. The stock is now traded at around $154.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 75,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $67.64, with an estimated average price of $59.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $84.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 47.82%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $76.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 357,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 11141.10%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 81,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 102.76%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $147.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV by 142.15%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $29.1, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 53.54%. The purchase prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $83.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.89.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Metro Inc. The sale prices were between $43.03 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $40.78 and $54.04, with an estimated average price of $47.62.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $297.97 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $326.15.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Northland Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.7 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $33.37.