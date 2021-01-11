Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Ventas Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Coca-Cola Co

Investment company Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Capital One Financial Corp, Ventas Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Coca-Cola Co, Novartis AG, L Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COF, VTR, XOM, KHC,

COF, VTR, XOM, KHC, Added Positions: GSK, JPM, MRK, TD,

GSK, JPM, MRK, TD, Reduced Positions: JNJ, MKC, APAM, BAM, D, AAPL, KMB, PG, CVX, PSA, ISRG, LLY, PLD, KO, NVS, ABBV, LB, PM, DUK, ED, RA, TFC, TOWN, PEP, VZ, PPL, NSC, WDR, OKE, EXC, TOT, USB, MFC, YUM, VOD, BP, NLY, WEC, CHD, ETW, YUMC, WBK, BTI, WMT, MET, T, WELL, CM, BRK.B, O, MTG, EVV, CSWC, INTC, GE, ERF, SAN,

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 43,041 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.45% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 126,780 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) - 91,831 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,243 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 63,553 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5%

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.84 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $46.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $33.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.