Chesley Taft & Associates Llc Buys Amgen Inc, Citigroup Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, DocuSign Inc

Investment company Chesley Taft & Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Citigroup Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, sells International Business Machines Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, DocuSign Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chesley Taft & Associates Llc. As of 2020Q4, Chesley Taft & Associates Llc owns 276 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FITB, BLL, BAC, ARES, CSL, HUBB, OKE, VIA, VXUS, SJNK, JNK, IWN, EMB, GDDY, CFG, WPC, SIVB, PSA, EHC, APTV, ACWI, IWD, CMI, CBSH, CAT, Added Positions: AMGN, C, VZ, FISV, IXUS, QCOM, VO, VTV, VEU, KHC, IJH, MUB, CDW, VB, IVV, IJR, IYW, PEP, TXN, JPST, AGG, KEYS, IVW, IEFA, EFA, BNDX, SUB, FTV, VWO, HD, LIN, FDX, NEE, STIP, NVS, IEF, FLRN, IGSB, IGIB, CTSH, VEA, CVS, ALC, WMT, BX, BRK.B, ALL, NVDA, TIP, BMY, CPRT, VT, SHYG, SHV, EW, GE, LHX, ITOT, GM, NKE, IEMG, IBB, ROK, BND, TJX, BACPK.PFD, WEC, DG, ABBV,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 318,345 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,473 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 417,819 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,194 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 232,001 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.57%

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 98,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.67 and $97.91, with an estimated average price of $92.66. The stock is now traded at around $90.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $45.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.52 and $158.51, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $156.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $164.14, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $169.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 334.54%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $238.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 58,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 2138.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $66.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 150,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 227,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 151,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $213.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.39%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $150.78 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $163.55.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12.