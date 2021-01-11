  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Gateway Advisory, LLC Buys Workhorse Group Inc, General Electric Co, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Honeywell International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

January 11, 2021 | About: GE +1.15% AGG -0.11% TSLA -6.34% WKHS +2.36% FCX -2.47% PINS +0.95% CDNS -0.97% SQ -5.18% AMD +3.43% HON -0.72% INTC -0.11% PGE +0%

Westfield, NJ, based Investment company Gateway Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Workhorse Group Inc, General Electric Co, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Honeywell International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gateway Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Gateway Advisory, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Gateway Advisory, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 723,518 shares, 22.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.51%
  2. BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 500,484 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  3. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 292,242 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  4. INVESCO EXCH TRDII (PIE) - 444,245 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,993 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
New Purchase: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 168,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.62. The stock is now traded at around $135.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $227.517300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $98.926900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 145.29%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 124,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.16%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $836.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Sold Out: Precigen Inc (PGEN)

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Precigen Inc. The sale prices were between $3.75 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $6.59.



