Gateway Advisory, LLC Buys Workhorse Group Inc, General Electric Co, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Honeywell International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Westfield, NJ, based Investment company Gateway Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Workhorse Group Inc, General Electric Co, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Honeywell International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gateway Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Gateway Advisory, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WKHS, FCX, PINS, CDNS, SQ, AMD, CPRT, SYK, TGT,

WKHS, FCX, PINS, CDNS, SQ, AMD, CPRT, SYK, TGT, Added Positions: GE, HYG, AGG, STPZ, PIE, IAU, SCHP, MSFT, TSLA, VIOG, V, SHM, AMZN, FB, JNJ,

GE, HYG, AGG, STPZ, PIE, IAU, SCHP, MSFT, TSLA, VIOG, V, SHM, AMZN, FB, JNJ, Reduced Positions: USMV, BABA, FCCY, SCHB, SPLV, NOBL, SDOG, PETZ, VOO, KKR,

USMV, BABA, FCCY, SCHB, SPLV, NOBL, SDOG, PETZ, VOO, KKR, Sold Out: HON, INTC, PGEN,

For the details of Gateway Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gateway+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 723,518 shares, 22.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.51% BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 500,484 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 292,242 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% INVESCO EXCH TRDII (PIE) - 444,245 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,993 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 168,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.62. The stock is now traded at around $135.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $227.517300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $98.926900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 145.29%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 124,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.16%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $836.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Gateway Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Precigen Inc. The sale prices were between $3.75 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $6.59.