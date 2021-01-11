Bill Nygren Comments on KKR

KKR (NYSE:KKR):

KKR is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world, managing $233 billion in assets across various investment vehicles. Approximately 80% of the company's assets under management (AUM) is held under capital commitments of eight years or longer. This creates a highly stable management fee stream that hasn't experienced an annual decline in 20 years. Moreover, KKR's AUM has been growing at double-digit rates as the company has drawn on its established brand and relationships to expand into new strategies and geographies. Today, 18 of KKR's 24 strategies are less than a decade old. We believe many of these newer strategies have considerable runway for future growth. Furthermore, we think the market is undervaluing KKR due to the company's large investments and the volatility of its performance fees. We estimate that KKR's investments are worth ~$16/share today, or 40% of its current market capitalization, which is considerably higher than its peers. After adjusting for these factors, the company's shares trade at a low-double-digit multiple of our forward earnings estimate. We find this valuation too cheap for a business with KKR's growth outlook and return profile.

From Bill Nyren's Oakmark Fund fourth-quarter 2020 commentary.

