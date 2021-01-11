Global Industrial Launches New Brand Identity

‘We Can Supply That' Tagline Conveys Deep Customer Insights and Ability to Deliver Today's and Tomorrow's Solutions

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, and a Systemax Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:SYX) company, today announced the launch of a new brand identity and promise that honors our 70-plus year history, reflects our commitment to customers, partners and employees, and aligns with our strategic direction.

Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Systemax, said, "For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has been a trusted partner and go to resource for our customers. The evolution of our brand identity builds upon our core values and the continuous improvement mindset our associates bring every day."

"The new Global Industrial brand reflects our unwavering commitment to provide an exceptional end-to-end purchase, service and delivery experience to customers," said Klaus Werner, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Systemax. "It is incredible to be able to draw on our rich history, strong e-commerce platform and personalized high touch sales model as a source of inspiration. The continuation of the ‘We Can Supply That' tagline conveys the deep customer insights we have and our ability to provide not only the solutions customers need today, but what they will need tomorrow to drive their businesses forward."

With more than 70 years of going the extra mile for our customers, Global Industrial is one of North America's most experienced industrial distributors. We supply more than one million quality products, including many Global Industrial Exclusive Brands designed to offer extra value and convenience. We deliver educational content to help our customers solve problems and be more successful. We provide free shipping on thousands of everyday essential products. We bring a ready willingness to work with our customers, no matter what. We are approachable, energetic and roll up our sleeves to support our customers as they drive their businesses forward. We are Global Industrial. And we can supply that.

Global Industrial recently launched a video to express its new brand identity and its vision for the future. To view the video click here.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial is a subsidiary of Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX). With more than 70 years of going the extra mile for its customers, Global Industrial is one of North America's most experienced industrial distributors. The Company offers more than a million industrial and MRO products including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, we can supply that.

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Systemax Inc, the parent company of Global Industrial, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance.

