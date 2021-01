Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Berry Corp. (BRY)

[email protected]

[url="]Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP[/url] (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of the upcoming deadline to move for lead plaintiff in a securities class action against Berry Corp. (“Berry” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRY) and certain of its officers and directors pending in the Northern District of Texas.The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, in violation of federal securities laws, that: (1) Berry had materially overstated its operational efficiency and stability; (2) Berry’s operational inefficiency and instability would foreseeably necessitate operational improvements that would disrupt the Company’s productivity and increase costs; (3) the foregoing would foreseeably, negatively impact the Company’s revenues; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.Berry held its IPO on July 25, 2018 at a price of $14 per share. The IPO offering documents stated, in relevant part, that the Company’s “predictable” and “low-declining production base,” its “predictable development and production cost structures,” and its “low-cost,” “low-risk” reservoirs uniquely positioned the Company for high corporate-level returns and free cash flow. Berry made other similar statements throughout the Class Period. The lawsuit alleges that these statements were materially misleading.On November 3, 2020, post-market, Berry reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020. Among other results, Berry reported non-GAAP EPS and revenue that both fell short of estimates. In addition, Berry reported that, during the quarter, “the Company undertook certain operational improvements that caused temporary reductions in our production. Notably, we performed some plugging and abandonment activity that resulted in temporary shut-in of nearby wells. Additionally, improved steam management reduced overall costs but temporarily increased water disposal and well maintenance needs, resulting in a slight decrease in production.”On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.15 per share, or 5.28%, to close at $2.69 on November 4, 2020 –If you purchased Berry securities between July 26, 2018 and November 3, 2020, including pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s July 2018 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or [email protected] Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.Attorney Advertising

