  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Erin Ventures Grants Stock Options

January 11, 2021 | About: TSXV:EV -25%

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. [TSXV:EV] announces that it has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 2,135,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share (the "Options"). The Options will expire in five (5) years. The Options were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to Erin's Stock Option Plan.

Further, 521,429 of these newly granted options replace recently expired unexercised options which were previously granted to the same individuals. Erin has a total of 2,895,000 options outstanding (inclusive of this new issuance), equaling approximately 2.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Erin. Erin's shareholder approved Rolling Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of options totaling up to 10% of the company's issued and outstanding shares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

About Erin Ventures Inc.

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Erin Ventures Inc.
Blake Fallis, General Manager
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746
[email protected]
www.erinventures.com

Erin's Public Quotations:

Canada
TSX Venture: EV
Europe
Berlin: EKV

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Erin Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623829/Erin-Ventures-Grants-Stock-Options

img.ashx?id=623829

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)