Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Participate in UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Conference

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will host virtual investor meetings at the UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Conference Tuesday, January 12, 2021.A copy of the latest investor slides may be accessed under the Investors tab on the Enterprise website at [url="]www.enterpriseproducts.com[/url].Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005967/en/