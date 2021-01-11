  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
AlloVir Announces Data Presentations at the 2021 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meeting Digital Experience

January 11, 2021 | About: NAS:ALVR +5.89%


AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, announced that it will present three oral presentations and one poster presentation during the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meeting of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) taking place virtually February 8 – 12, 2021.



Details of the oral presentations are as follows:



Presentation Title: [url="]Economic+and+Clinical+Burden+of+Virus-Associated+Hemorrhagic+Cystitis+in+Pediatric+and+Adult+Patients+Following+Allogeneic+Hematopoietic+Stem+Cell+Transplantation+%0A[/url]
Presenter: Joseph P. McGuirk, DO, The University of Kansas Cancer Center


Assigned session: Oral Abstract - Session C - Health Services


Session Date & Time: Monday, February 8, 2021, 2:30 p.m. CST


Presentation Tine: 2:30 – 2:45 p.m. CST


Abstract Number: 19



Presentation Title: [url="]%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EEconomic+Burden+and+Health+Resource+Utilization+Associated+with+dsDNA+Virus+Infections+in+Allogeneic+Hematopoietic+Cell+Transplantation+Recipients%3C%2Fspan%3E[/url]


Presenter: Richard Maziarz, MD, Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health and Science University


Assigned session: Oral Abstract - Session C - Health Services


Session Date & Time: Monday, February 8, 2021, 2:30 p.m. CST


Presentation Time: 3:15 – 3:30 p.m. CST


Abstract Number: 22



Presentation Title: [url="]Allogeneic%2C+Off-the-Shelf%2C+Multi-Virus+Specific+T-Lymphocytes+for+the+Treatment+of+Virus-Associated+Hemorrhagic+Cystitis+in+the+Post-HSCT+Setting+%0A[/url]
Presenter: Thomas Pfeiffer, MD, Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX


Assigned session: Oral Abstract - Session M - Infection and Immunity


Session Date & Time: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 3:00 p.m. CST


Presentation Time: 4:45 – 5:00 p.m. CST


Abstract Number: 95



Details of the poster presentations are as follows:



Presentation Title: [url="]Allogeneic%2C+Off-the-Shelf%2C+Sars-CoV-2-Specific+T+Cells+to+Treat+High-Risk+Patients+with+COVID-19+%0A[/url]
Presenter: Spyridoula Vasileiou, Ph.D., Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital and The Methodist Hospital


Poster number: 422



About AlloVir



AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platform leverages off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information visit [url="]www.allovir.com[/url].



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding AlloVir’s development and regulatory status of our product candidates and its strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to AlloVir’s financial results, the timing for completion of AlloVir’s clinical trials of its product candidates, whether and when, if at all, AlloVir’s product candidates will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, or other foreign regulatory authorities, competition from other biopharmaceutical companies, and other risks identified in AlloVir’s SEC filings. AlloVir cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. AlloVir disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent AlloVir’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005938/en/


