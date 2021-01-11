  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Limbach Holdings to Present at NobleCon17

January 11, 2021 | About: NAS:LMB +2.6%


Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced that CEO Charlie Bacon will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets™ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19th at 12:45PM Eastern Standard Time. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: [url="]www.noblecon17.com[/url].



A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.limbachinc.com%2F[/url], and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek [url="]www.channelchek.com[/url] next month.



About Limbach


Limbach Holdings, Inc., with 2019 revenue of $553.3 million, is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is the design, installation, management, service and maintenance of HVAC, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and control systems. The Company primarily serves commercial and institutional clients in both new and existing facilities. Our principal end-markets are healthcare, higher education, data centers, research and development, state and federal government, and general commercial. Limbach and its subsidiaries employ more than 1,700 people in 22 offices, located in the Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Florida regions, as well as Southern California. The Company’s subsidiary, Harper Limbach, operates in the Florida market. Our design, engineering and innovation center, Limbach Engineering & Design Services, is based in Orlando, Florida. Limbach is an industry leader in safety, advanced technology, full lifecycle solutions, human development and reliable execution. These nationally renowned strengths position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.



About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.


Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched [url="]www.channelchek.com[/url], an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005925/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)