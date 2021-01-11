  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Grace to Review Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North

January 11, 2021 | About: GRA +6.36%

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (: GRA) confirmed that it has received a revised proposal from 40 North Management LLC (“40 North”) to acquire all outstanding shares of Grace for $65 per share in cash (the “Proposal”), subject to certain conditions.

The Grace Board of Directors, consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, will carefully review and evaluate the Proposal to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

As part of this review, the Board will consider the Proposal in the context of the Company’s ongoing review of potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Moelis & Company LLC are serving as financial advisors and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel to Grace.

About Grace
Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,000 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “will,” “expects,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future: financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; capital and other expenditures; impact of COVID-19 on Grace’s business; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology; benefits from cost reduction initiatives; succession planning; and markets for securities. Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from its projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, especially in areas of active conflicts and in emerging regions; the costs and availability of raw materials, energy, and transportation; the effectiveness of Grace’s research and development and growth investments; acquisitions and divestitures of assets and businesses; developments affecting Grace’s outstanding indebtedness; developments affecting Grace’s pension obligations; legacy matters (including product, environmental, and other legacy liabilities) relating to past activities of Grace; its legal and environmental proceedings; environmental compliance costs (including existing and potential laws and regulations pertaining to climate change); the inability to establish or maintain certain business relationships; the inability to hire or retain key personnel; natural disasters such as storms and floods; fires and force majeure events; the economics of our customers’ industries, including the petroleum refining, petrochemicals, and plastics industries, and shifting consumer preferences; public health and safety concerns, including pandemics and quarantines; changes in tax laws and regulations; international trade disputes, tariffs, and sanctions; the potential effects of cyberattacks; and those additional factors set forth in Grace’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are readily available on the internet at www.sec.gov. Grace’s reported results should not be considered as an indication of its future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Grace’s projections and other forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates those projections and statements are made. Grace undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.

Media Contact
Jamie Moser / Jim Golden / Scott Bisang
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212.355.4449
Investor Relations
Jason Hershiser
+1 410.531.8835
[email protected]
