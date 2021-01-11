Boise Cascade Company Announces the Opening of a Second Door Shop in Texas

This press release contains statements that are “forward looking” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, they are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual events to differ from the expectations expressed in this release. Factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.

Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) (NYSE: BCC) has announced the opening of a new door shop in the Houston market.The 160,000 square-foot facility will serve approximately 900 customers from the Building Materials Distribution’s (BMD) Houston Distribution Center. This new shop will assemble Therma-Tru exterior doors and offer PrismaGuard premium stain and paint finishing options, along with Therma-Tru Composite Frames featuring Tru-Guard™ Composite Technology. It will also offer Simpson high quality wood entry and interior pre-hung door units. Boise Cascade expects to start producing doors in the 3rd quarter of 2021.“This door shop expansion aligns with our strategy for growth with key supplier partners,” said Nick Stokes, Executive Vice President. “Therma-Tru is a well-respected brand known for style variety, security and durability.”“We are very excited about the opportunity to expand our capabilities with Therma-Tru to support our dealers in the Houston and surrounding markets, as well as the western half of Louisiana,” said Rick Halfmann, Houston Branch Manager. “Our Dallas door shop opened in May of 2020 and is ramping up nicely; we will begin servicing the Houston market from Dallas later this quarter in preparation of the opening of our new Houston facility.”The addition represents Boise Cascade’s ninth door shop in the U.S., and second in Texas. “We’re proud to be working closely with Therma-Tru as a key supplier to all nine of our door locations, and across the entire state of Texas,” said Bud Skinner, BMD Southwest Region Manager. Both Boise Cascade and Therma-Tru share a strong commitment to customers by providing superior quality products, operational efficiency, and competitive pricing.”Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. Visit [url="]www.bc.com[/url].Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass door inserts, sidelites and transoms, and door system components. Visit [url="]www.thermatru.com[/url]

