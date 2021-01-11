Dollar Shave Club Appoints Jason Goldberger as Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Dollar Shave Club (DSC), today announced the appointment of Jason Goldberger as Chief Executive Officer of the company effective Jan. 19, 2021. Michael Dubin, who founded DSC in 2011, previously informed the Board of his decision to step down from his role as CEO and will remain with the company as a special advisor and board member.

As part of the Unilever family, Goldberger will report to Fabian Garcia, President Unilever North America and will be part of the Beauty & Personal Care organization. Sunny Jain, President of Unilever Beauty & Personal Care globally will continue to chair the DSC Board.Said Jain, “When Michael approached the Board with his intent to transition after a decade of leading the company, we collectively agreed we wouldn't proceed until both the right candidate came forward and the business was poised for breakout expansion into omnichannel. Today, we are there. Jason is a proven leader and experienced CEO who has demonstrated a strong track record leading brands and driving growth and the business is on an exciting upward trajectory. I couldn't be more confident in the future of Dollar Shave Club than I am right now.”Jain added, “On behalf of Unilever and the Board of Directors at DSC, I wish to thank Michael for his leadership building a category-defining business. We look forward to continuing our partnership with him as an advisor and board member, and we are pleased Jason has agreed to take on the role of CEO and lead its next chapter.”Goldberger joins DSC, both the second-largest brand and retailer of men’s non-disposable razors, just as the company is entering its omnichannel era. Razor, shave aids and skincare products in a new brand redesign are hitting shelves at mass, drugstore and grocery retailers this month. Goldberger brings with him a wealth of digital as well as retail experience hailing from his leadership positions at Sur La Table where he most recently served as CEO, Blue Nile, Target, Gilt and Amazon."I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to take the helm of this transformational, category-defining consumer products brand,” said Goldberger. “I want to congratulate Michael on building a wildly successful company and team and acknowledge his decade of leadership and channel-disruption that ushered in a new era of DTC and CPG."Reflecting on his transition, Dubin said, “I'm absolutely thrilled to pass the torch to Jason. His experience, professionalism and leadership is second to none. Heck, he may even look good in the commercials. Leading DSC has been the ride of a lifetime. I'm filled with gratitude for the myriad of people who have helped make this such a special place and brand, and I'm excited to stay involved.”Dollar Shave Club is a lifestyle brand offering grooming content and products designed to help men be their best selves. DSC launched in 2011 with a simple proposition: deliver high-quality razors for a few bucks a month. Since then, DSC has expanded its product lines to include everything men need in the bathroom including premium shave aides, skincare, oral care, body care and haircare. In 2020, the brand debuted a new redesign and omnichannel model. For more information, visit [url="]www.dollarshaveclub.com[/url] or follow @DollarShaveClub on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann’s, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond’s, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington’s, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: [url="]www.unileverusa.com+%0A[/url]For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: [url="]www.unilever.ca[/url]

