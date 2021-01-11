  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Culp, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Conference

January 11, 2021


Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that management will participate in the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Conference to be held January 13 – 14, 2021.



The group investor presentation by Robert G. Culp, IV, president and chief executive officer, and Ken Bowling, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live webinar. To view the Culp presentation, please go to the following link for registration instructions:



[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fsidoti.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_nvdZgjZhRN2p_vVThp0S0w[/url]



This link may also be found on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at [url="]www.culp.com[/url]. Presentation materials will also be made available on the day of the presentation.



Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has operations located in the United States, Canada, China and Haiti.




