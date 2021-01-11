NETGEAR Enhances Insight Cloud Management Platform With Intuitive Network Topology Maps

[url="]NETGEAR%26reg%3B%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products powering today’s small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the latest version of its award-winning Remote Cloud management solution, [url="]NETGEAR+Insight.[/url]
Every day, businesses are adding more devices to their network and relying more on these network-connected devices to conduct their business. As SMB networks become larger and more complex, business owners, Managed Service Providers, IT and Networking professionals need actionable information about their network and the devices on the network. Furthermore, this information needs to be presented far more intuitively than has been required in the past.
New NETGEAR Insight version 6.0 not only enhances customers’ network visibility, but it also offers a clear visual view of wired and wireless networks through simple yet insightful topology maps and graphs. Additionally, with the new Insight Topology function, SMBs can organize wired and wireless networks in a clear and concise network map that enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and network administrators to gain unprecedented visibility and troubleshooting capabilities into the structure and status of the networks they manage.
“Businesses, large and small, have had to change the way they conduct their business; work-at-home employees and digital engagement with customers are the new normal. And therefore, the IT network of a business is now ever more important,” said Patrick Lo, Chairman and CEO of NETGEAR. “NETGEAR Insight version 6.0, dramatically simplifies the job of a network administrator and allows them to maximize network uptime while optimizing performance.”
The new Insight Topology viewer provides a holistic network view while enabling quick drill-down to areas that need further troubleshooting or configuration modification. The Insight Topology viewer tool scales as the organization's network grows and is customizable to meet the administrator’s needs. It is built for speed, responsiveness and to enable shortened network debugging cycles.
Insight Topology is available in three predefined layouts: Tree View, Abstract View and, SSID View (for wireless deployments only).
Insight version 6.0 also comes with a set of tools to manage larger WiFi networks, including the ability to implement high-density wireless deployments by providing a single console to centrally install and configure more complex networks. This new offering is ideal for 50-250 employee companies, schools with multiple floors and local government organizations, among others.
Insight Features for High-Density WiFi management include:
Support for 802.11 k/v/r WiFi network roaming standards: Improves user experience for wireless clients with higher speeds and no break in coverage as they move from one access point to another
Load Balancing: Allows IT managers to balance out traffic across multiple access points to ensure optimal throughput and performance
Advanced Rate Selection: Set limitations on access points based on client signal strength threshold and number of client devices
SSID-level Client Isolation: Ensure network isolation from one wireless network to another
Client Roaming History: Look through client roaming history to adjust access point position and settings to improve signal
Wireless connectivity is the lifeblood of a business. As businesses grow, so do their wired and wireless networks, creating work complexity for network managers. With NETGEAR Insight, experience a new way to manage your network from anywhere. Learn more at [url="]www.netgear.com%2Finsight[/url]
Availability:
Insight Remote Management is now available as an automated firmware update to Insight capable products in the field and will be included as part of any future Insight managed product purchase.
About NETGEAR, Inc.
NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play.
The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe.
Source: NETGEAR-G
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005333/en/