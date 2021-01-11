Fineqia International Provides Update on Market Activity

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - At the request of IIROC, Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries including those pertaining to the incorporation of blockchain technologies to achieve these objectives.

