Protiviti Promotes 34 Leaders to Managing Director and Senior Director Positions

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 30 of its directors to the position of managing director and four to the position of senior director. The new managing directors and senior directors span several of Protiviti's solution groups including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting and Business Performance Improvement.

"We are pleased to promote this group of managing and senior directors, whose deep expertise and commitment to finding innovative solutions have helped our clients navigate a very challenging year," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "As we have successfully adjusted to the new realities of a world disrupted by the pandemic, we can look forward to continuing to offer our clients transformative ways to grow and to solve their critical business problems."

New Managing Directors

Internal Audit and Financial Advisory

Farid Abdelkader – New York City

Takuro Aoyama – Tokyo, Japan

Chris Benvenuto – Philadelphia

Brad Causee – Los Angeles

Jennifer Colburn – Chicago

Andrej Greindl – Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany

Phillip Johnson – Dallas

Ann Koh - Singapore

David McIntosh – Melbourne, Australia

Tetsuro Okazawa – Tokyo, Japan

Shayla Russell – Houston

Seth Shrank – Chicago

Hellen Thomas – Canberra, Australia

Francis Zhang – Shanghai, China

Risk and Compliance

Thomas McQuade – New York City

Technology Consulting

Tjakko de Boer – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Jason Bowen – Chicago

Ghislaine Entwisle – Melbourne, Australia

Philip Greaves – London, U.K.

Corey Harrison – Chicago

Mithilesh Kotwal – Chicago

Kevin McCreary – Atlanta

Melanie Morrissey – Melbourne, Australia

Bob Zenker – Atlanta

Business Performance Improvement

Keith Anderson – Philadelphia

Erwin de Man – Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany

John Garris – Houston

David James – Hong Kong

Ryan Neff – Atlanta

Addie Nickle – Houston

New Senior Directors

Risk and Compliance

Kisha Perkins – Washington D.C.

Technology Consulting

Dr Kall Loper – Dallas

Adam Steed – Salt Lake City

Tom Stewart – Chicago

In addition to these managing director and senior director promotes, Protiviti has promoted more than 1,000 people to positions across the organization in 55 of its offices in countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

"We're dedicated to providing career advancement opportunities as part of our overall meaningful rewards and recognition program," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "This year's class of promoted employees are exceptional professionals who lead by example, demonstrate Protiviti's values of integrity, inclusion and innovation, and go above and beyond for our people and our clients."

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Photos of quoted spokespeople available upon request.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-promotes-34-leaders-to-managing-director-and-senior-director-positions-301205584.html

SOURCE Protiviti