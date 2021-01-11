Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport Announces the Completion of a $20M Renovation - Hotel Now Open

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport, owned and operated by Manga Hotels, opens its doors after completing a $20 million renovation. The transformation marks a new beginning for the hotel as staff recommits to delivering warm hospitality, memorable events and delightful dinning. The 528-room hotel is in a prime location for all travellers visiting the Toronto region and flying through the Toronto Pearson Airport. The hotel is close to Highway 401 and 427, making it an ideal venue for conferences, meetings and layover travel when the need resumes.

Manga Hotels has invested in the following renovations to the 12-story property, improving the hotel's offering with a modern design:

Design and structural enhancements to the external façade, a rebuild of the lobby with dramatic grey and gold lighting fixtures, a grab and go marketplace, modern fireplace, and a new business centre - all designed to provide a one-stop solution for busy travellers.

All 528 guest rooms and bathrooms were redesigned for functionality with a chic contemporary palette. The rooms feature warm, welcoming colors of gold, grey and whites. Half of the hotel's room inventory offer king-sized beds with walk-in showers.

The hotel has an executive floor on the upper levels of the hotel for added privacy.

Award-winning Chef Tony Fernandes' vision of The Cannery Kitchen & Social outlet in the hotel includes an updated dining, bar, and social area with seating for 200-guests. The menu will be updated to reflect a fresh and healthy take on Canadian food favourites.

The 1,000 square foot gym features modern workout equipment from Life Fitness brand, including Bluetooth™ speakers. The hotel's indoor pool was also renovated.

The 4,500-square feet Algonquin Ballroom and meeting spaces now feature state of the art audio-visual equipment such as digital screens, surround sound audio, web camera for virtual calls and theatrical lighting – making it ideal for weddings, conferences and trade shows. The total function meeting space is 12,000-square feet.

Sukhdev Toor, President of Manga Hotels said: "The hotel is one of the largest airport hotels in the market and now, the most modern. The renovation and undertaking of this new look and design was extensive and the results are amazing. Our experience working with airport markets will continue to allow us to provide the very best services and faculties to our guests."

The inspiration for The Cannery Kitchen & Social is influenced by Canada's vibrant history and East Coast roots. The menu features local favourites combined with international flavours to represent the best of Canada. The atmosphere is relaxed and casual, allowing guests to unwind and enjoy a great meal, and drinks.

IHG understands that cleanliness is top of mind for today's traveler. The company's longstanding commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures includes the IHG Way of Clean program developed with Ecolab and Diversey, both world leaders in hygiene and cleaning technologies. The program, launched in 2015, features deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants as well as new COVID-19 protocols and best practices, developed with experts from the Cleveland Clinic. As a part of the IHG family of brands, Crowne Plaza properties offer guests additional peace of mind with the IHG Clean Promise – guests can be reassured that their room will meet IHG's high standards of cleanliness. If not, the hotel will make it right.

Manga Hotels is a Toronto-based, privately held hospitality and real estate company, Manga Hotels acquires, develops and manages high quality hotels affiliated with a range of prestigious brands, including IHG. Manga Hotels currently operates 18 hotels in the Greater Toronto Area, Halifax, St. John's and Buffalo, NY as well as 12 affiliated restaurants including Starbucks and a Turtle Jack's Muskoka Grill.

