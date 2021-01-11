Upending the Traditional Snack Mix, New Cheetos® Crunch Pop Mix Blends Two Fan Favorites

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlike any ordinary snack mix, Cheetos today has unleashed its new Crunch Pop Mix — a mischievously cheesy combination of traditional Cheetos Crunchy and the immensely popular Cheetos Popcorn introduced during last year's Super Bowl LIV. Sure to be the most coveted snack in the pantry, Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix is so deliciously tantalizing that it comes with its own mock advisory, warning fans it may be snatched by others' Cheetle-coated fingers.

Combining two beloved products to create a one-of-a-kind Cheetle-infused snacking experience, Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix brings consumers a new way to snack just in time for the New Year. In fact, the excitement surrounding the new snack mix has inspired Chester Cheetah to issue a mock advisory warning that the new product is so tantalizingly delicious, fans are likely to sneak a few bites from another family member's stash.

Chester even rolled out a survey to back his theory: According to a recent consumer survey commissioned by Cheetos, nearly half of Americans (48%) admit to sneaking snacks from friends or loved ones, and among those, one in four (25%) even admit to doing it with some regularity*.

Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix also ties into recent food and snack mashup trends that emerged during 2020, including the infusion of snack mixes into mealtime occasions, leading to other innovations and campaigns such as Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese, a Cheetos cookbook and even a new PepsiCo Foods North America recipe hub, MoreSmilesWithEveryBite.com.

"2020 was a year unlike any other in that we saw the incredibly popular introduction of Cheetos Popcorn in January, quickly followed by world-changing events that affected every industry differently," said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO, Frito-Lay North America. "For our brands, we saw trends like Cheetos recipe searches skyrocketing 190%. So now we're thinking with that lens through everything we introduce to the world. Hopefully Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix can provide a small moment of joy and bring a few smiles this year."

Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix is available in a 7 oz bag for $3.99 SRP and 2.25 oz bag for $1.89 SRP beginning this week at retailers nationwide.

*This poll was conducted by Morning Consult between December 18-December 20, 2020 among a national sample of 2,200 Adults. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of Adults based on gender, educational attainment, age, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

