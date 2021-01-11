KCSA Strategic Communications to Host Inaugural KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference on January 26-27, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications, an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, today announced that it will host its inaugural virtual Psychedelics Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 and Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 9:00am – 12:30pm ET.

This two-day event will feature presentations by eminent psychedelics companies and industry leaders including:

Keynote Speakers:

Rick Doblin , Ph.D., Founder and Executive Director of Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)

, Ph.D., Founder and Executive Director of Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) Amy Emerson , CEO of MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC)

Presenting Companies:

AWAKN Life Sciences Inc. (Private)

Back of the Yards algae sciences (Private)

Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN)

Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTC: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1)

Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP)

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET)

Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF)

Novamind Inc. (CSE: NM)

PsyBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Private)

Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: DCNPF) (FSE: 5U9)

Webcast Information

To attend the live video webcast, please register or email KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

