KCSA Strategic Communications to Host Inaugural KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference on January 26-27, 2021

January 11, 2021 | About: XCNQ:ENBI -6.12% XCNQ:FTRP +2.18% XCNQ:MSET +2.15% XCNQ:MYCO -4.35% XCNQ:NM -2.9% XC +0%

Featuring presentations by eminent psychedelics companies and industry leaders including keynote speakers, Rick Doblin, MAPS and Amy Emerson, MAPS Public Benefit Corporation

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications, an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, today announced that it will host its inaugural virtual Psychedelics Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 and Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 9:00am12:30pm ET.

This two-day event will feature presentations by eminent psychedelics companies and industry leaders including:

Keynote Speakers:

  • Rick Doblin, Ph.D., Founder and Executive Director of Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)
  • Amy Emerson, CEO of MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC)

Presenting Companies:

  • AWAKN Life Sciences Inc. (Private)
  • Back of the Yards algae sciences (Private)
  • Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN)
  • Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTC: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1)
  • Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP)
  • Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET)
  • Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF)
  • Novamind Inc. (CSE: NM)
  • PsyBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Private)
  • Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: DCNPF) (FSE: 5U9)

Webcast Information
To attend the live video webcast, please register or email KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About KCSA Strategic Communications
KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media, cannabis and energy. Since 1969, the Firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The Firm's clients are its best references.

For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kcsa-strategic-communications-to-host-inaugural-kcsa-psychedelics-investor-conference-on-january-26-27-2021-301205530.html

SOURCE KCSA Strategic Communications


