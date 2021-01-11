Parnassus Endeavor Fund Buys Intel Corp, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, First American Financial Corp

Investment company Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Cboe Global Markets Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, First American Financial Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, VF Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Endeavor Fund. As of 2020Q4, Parnassus Endeavor Fund owns 28 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CBOE,

CBOE, Added Positions: INTC, CSCO, STX,

INTC, CSCO, STX, Reduced Positions: MU, AMAT, SCHW, HBI, GPS, COF, VFC, FDX, PGR,

MU, AMAT, SCHW, HBI, GPS, COF, VFC, FDX, PGR, Sold Out: ALK, FAF, SIVB,