Parnassus Endeavor Fund Buys Intel Corp, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, First American Financial Corp

Investment company Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Cboe Global Markets Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, First American Financial Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, VF Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Endeavor Fund. As of 2020Q4, Parnassus Endeavor Fund owns 28 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CBOE,
- Added Positions: INTC, CSCO, STX,
- Reduced Positions: MU, AMAT, SCHW, HBI, GPS, COF, VFC, FDX, PGR,
- Sold Out: ALK, FAF, SIVB,
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 5,000,000 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.88%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 3,500,000 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 4,000,000 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 650,000 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 3,000,000 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Intel Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.33. Sold Out: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $44.59 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $50.2. Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $326.5. Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 21.88%. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.43%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 5,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 3,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: VF Corp (VFC)
Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in VF Corp by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.22. The stock is now traded at around $87.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
