Sydnee Gatewood
David Herro Comments on Pinterest

Guru stock highlight

January 11, 2021 | About: PINS -0.24%
In contrast, we have only held Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) since February 2020; the company did not even go public until 2019. Pinterest operates a website where users can get ideas and information about personal interests. Users actively seek relevant commercial content, meaning that they are fundamentally aligned with advertisers, a factor not generally seen in other media platforms. Around the time of the company's IPO, we met with the management team and found them to be impressive, but the stock price at inception did not tempt us. This changed early in 2020, however, as investor sentiment toward internet platform companies waned (very temporarily). When we wrote our March quarterly report, we noted that "the current pandemic has less effect on Pinterest than many other companies, and it may even be seen to be a beneficiary of lockdowns." We had no idea how prophetic that sentence would become as Pinterest proved to be a pandemic winner, eventually increasing in price more than seven times its March low.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Fund fourth-quarter 2020 commentary.

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

