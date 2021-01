David Herro and Bill Nygren Comment on Novartis

Novartis ( XSWX:NOVN ) is a global health care company that produces pharmaceuticals for a range of uses, including oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiology. Novartis' portfolio of compounds is one of the most diversified in the industry; its top-selling compound represents only 9% of its pharmaceutical division's sales. We've followed Novartis for many years and believe the company will enjoy robust long-term growth as management continues to shift the business away from the non-pharmaceutical divisions and refocus on what we think they do best: drug development.