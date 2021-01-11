Parnassus Fund Buys ANGI Homeservices Inc, Ncino Inc, Seagen Inc, Sells C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Square Inc

Investment company Parnassus Fund (Current Portfolio) buys ANGI Homeservices Inc, Ncino Inc, Seagen Inc, Insperity Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, sells C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Square Inc, SBA Communications Corp, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Fund. As of 2020Q4, Parnassus Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ANGI, NCNO, SGEN, NSP, TXG, ALNY,
- Reduced Positions: CHRW, TTD, SQ, CERN, KLAC, BURL, JKHY, ADSK, MORN,
- Sold Out: SBAC, MKC, GWRE, COLD,
- Square Inc (SQ) - 193,213 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.05%
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 301,255 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
- Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 155,573 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 319,521 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio.
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 121,587 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.31%
Parnassus Fund initiated holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 2,045,391 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 251,666 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $179.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 60,513 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $92.24, with an estimated average price of $82.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 124,318 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Parnassus Fund initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.43. The stock is now traded at around $167.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 71,649 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.97 and $147, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $156.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 77,587 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $292.76. Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.31. Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $114.52. Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.93. Reduced: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 61.17%. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.26. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.87%. Parnassus Fund still held 107,254 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 46.75%. The sale prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $779.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Parnassus Fund still held 28,543 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Square Inc (SQ)
Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in Square Inc by 28.05%. The sale prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $225.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Parnassus Fund still held 193,213 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in Cerner Corp by 21.27%. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.2. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Parnassus Fund still held 334,478 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in KLA Corp by 20.27%. The sale prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $234.24. The stock is now traded at around $289.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Parnassus Fund still held 117,903 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 28.3%. The sale prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $164.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Parnassus Fund still held 80,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.
