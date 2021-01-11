Parnassus Fund Buys ANGI Homeservices Inc, Ncino Inc, Seagen Inc, Sells C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Square Inc

Investment company Parnassus Fund (Current Portfolio) buys ANGI Homeservices Inc, Ncino Inc, Seagen Inc, Insperity Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, sells C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Square Inc, SBA Communications Corp, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Fund. As of 2020Q4, Parnassus Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANGI, NCNO, SGEN, NSP, TXG, ALNY,

ANGI, NCNO, SGEN, NSP, TXG, ALNY, Reduced Positions: CHRW, TTD, SQ, CERN, KLAC, BURL, JKHY, ADSK, MORN,

CHRW, TTD, SQ, CERN, KLAC, BURL, JKHY, ADSK, MORN, Sold Out: SBAC, MKC, GWRE, COLD,