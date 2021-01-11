Nexus Investment Management Inc. Buys Medtronic PLC, Viatris Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Nexus Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Viatris Inc, CVS Health Corp, Bank of America Corp, Edison International, sells Apple Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nexus Investment Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Nexus Investment Management Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $776 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 776,495 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 497,982 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 305,155 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 174,590 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 204,045 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%

Nexus Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 89,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $60.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.51. The stock is now traded at around $146.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 179,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.6 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $9.75.