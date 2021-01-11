Aprio Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS

Investment company Aprio Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aprio Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Aprio Wealth Management, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 282,215 shares, 22.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.30% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 317,383 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 51,621 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.87% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 149,139 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.76% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 31,661 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $233.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 31,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $76.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 34,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 23,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 24,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $214.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1756.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 48.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 149,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 604.24%. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 8,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 116,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 73.73%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $207.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 26,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $212.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75.