O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells Norfolk Southern Corp, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

January 11, 2021 | About: ESGD -1.24% AGG -0.16% FB -4.01% JPM +1.49% MA -1.6% IWN +0.28% VTV +0.17% VBK +0.1%

Investment company O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc, sells Norfolk Southern Corp, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27brien+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 950,249 shares, 30.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 724,159 shares, 19.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 226,567 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  4. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 424,218 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  5. BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 63,751 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $256.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $138.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $348.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 51,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC. Also check out:

