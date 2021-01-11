Grubman Wealth Management Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, BTC iShar

Berkeley, CA, based Investment company Grubman Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grubman Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Grubman Wealth Management owns 67 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, ORCL, AMZN, WMT, IJR, VBK, ADP, SCHW, KO, COST, JPM,

TSLA, ORCL, AMZN, WMT, IJR, VBK, ADP, SCHW, KO, COST, JPM, Added Positions: AGG, IEI, VMBS, STIP, IWB, VCIT, VCSH, VNQ, PGX, ESGU, IWM, SUSB, EFA, AAPL, ESGD, DSI, SUSA, DIS, SPY, VOO, GOOGL, BRK.B, MSFT, JNJ, CSCO, GLD, PG, VB, VGIT, EWU, BWX, INTC, ABT, VO,

AGG, IEI, VMBS, STIP, IWB, VCIT, VCSH, VNQ, PGX, ESGU, IWM, SUSB, EFA, AAPL, ESGD, DSI, SUSA, DIS, SPY, VOO, GOOGL, BRK.B, MSFT, JNJ, CSCO, GLD, PG, VB, VGIT, EWU, BWX, INTC, ABT, VO, Reduced Positions: MBB, IWD, STPZ, NFLX, IVV, VXF, VGSH, VOT,

MBB, IWD, STPZ, NFLX, IVV, VXF, VGSH, VOT, Sold Out: CMF, SHM, MUB,

BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 283,905 shares, 22.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 372,005 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 137,223 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 144,732 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.38% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 146,325 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.52%

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $811.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3114.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $147.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $279.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grubman Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $98.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 146,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 144,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 55.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 146,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 54.86%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 55,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.94%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 36,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grubman Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 90,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grubman Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.58 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $62.28.

Grubman Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79.

Grubman Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2.