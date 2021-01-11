Tri-Star Advisors Inc. Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Tri-Star Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tri-Star Advisors Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Tri-Star Advisors Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMB, SHY,

EMB, SHY, Added Positions: LQD, GOVT, IVV, IGSB, ESGU, ESGE, BSM, VLUE, EFG, IEF, SHYG, USMV, MBB, IEFA, IXN, IHI, SPTS, VGSH, VGIT, AAPL, QUAL, VOO, BNDX,

LQD, GOVT, IVV, IGSB, ESGU, ESGE, BSM, VLUE, EFG, IEF, SHYG, USMV, MBB, IEFA, IXN, IHI, SPTS, VGSH, VGIT, AAPL, QUAL, VOO, BNDX, Reduced Positions: HYG, TLT, VCSH, VTI, GNL, AFIN, VEA, VTV, VUG, VWO,

HYG, TLT, VCSH, VTI, GNL, AFIN, VEA, VTV, VUG, VWO, Sold Out: IGLB, FLOT,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,693 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.61% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 149,946 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.06% ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 702,175 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.02% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 213,457 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.20% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 225,216 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.15%

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 149,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 58.02%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 702,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $380.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 65,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 80.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 225,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 233,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 254.73%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 314,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.43 and $73.39, with an estimated average price of $71.56.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.