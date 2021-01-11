Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys Blackstone Group Inc, KKR Inc, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Diageo PLC, Alibaba Group Holding

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Triangle Securities Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Group Inc, KKR Inc, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, MicroStrategy Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Diageo PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Deere, Diamondback Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triangle Securities Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Triangle Securities Wealth Management owns 165 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BX, KKR, VTI, MSTR, FCNCA, TIF, DAR, RYT, ENTG,

BX, KKR, VTI, MSTR, FCNCA, TIF, DAR, RYT, ENTG, Added Positions: IJS, FB, ROP, COP, K, CVX, T, UL, IBB, KO, VIAC, IJH, LHX, MRK, SPLK, USB, UNH, MS, AMZN, CVS, IBM, VO, CSCO, MA, AAP, RTX, SLB, PFE, MCO, INTC, GD, ENB, DD, BWA, BAC, IWD, VTV,

IJS, FB, ROP, COP, K, CVX, T, UL, IBB, KO, VIAC, IJH, LHX, MRK, SPLK, USB, UNH, MS, AMZN, CVS, IBM, VO, CSCO, MA, AAP, RTX, SLB, PFE, MCO, INTC, GD, ENB, DD, BWA, BAC, IWD, VTV, Reduced Positions: VGT, LOW, AAPL, SCHM, DE, XOM, JNJ, MSFT, WMT, PG, SCHX, UPS, LRCX, AMGN, FANG, NSC, BIIB, WFC, MGM, ADBE, TGT, UNP, SPY, VCR, FDX, AVGO, IJR, NCR, NKE, EMR, PM, DUK, QCOM, D, CL, VUG, YUMC, WAB, IGV, DVY, AXP, RY, DGX, ORCL, MCD, AMAT, HD, COF, CAT, NEE, ECL, CERN, GOOGL, SDY, GE, TROW, CARR, MKC, SHW,

VGT, LOW, AAPL, SCHM, DE, XOM, JNJ, MSFT, WMT, PG, SCHX, UPS, LRCX, AMGN, FANG, NSC, BIIB, WFC, MGM, ADBE, TGT, UNP, SPY, VCR, FDX, AVGO, IJR, NCR, NKE, EMR, PM, DUK, QCOM, D, CL, VUG, YUMC, WAB, IGV, DVY, AXP, RY, DGX, ORCL, MCD, AMAT, HD, COF, CAT, NEE, ECL, CERN, GOOGL, SDY, GE, TROW, CARR, MKC, SHW, Sold Out: DIS, DEO, BABA, ET,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 162,522 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 30,116 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 126,971 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,212 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,928 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 51,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 52,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $198.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $495.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $329.7 and $613.22, with an estimated average price of $509.23. The stock is now traded at around $635.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.47%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $256.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 59.90%. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $438.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 42.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 62.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.58.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.07.