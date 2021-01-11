  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Valero Energy Corp, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

January 11, 2021 | About: VLO +1.61% MUB -0.09% GDX -2.03% MDY +0.17% AMGN -0.39% IVW -1.3% NVO +0.23% OBNK -1.22% CSCO +0.67%

Lafayette, LA, based Investment company Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Valero Energy Corp, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 143,043 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
  2. BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 742,354 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  3. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,324,125 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 418,789 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  5. PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL) - 324,279 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 812.89%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 61,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Sold Out: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56.

Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.08.

Sold Out: Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Origin Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21.



