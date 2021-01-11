Stolper Co Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Total SE

Investment company Stolper Co (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Newmont Corp, BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, sells Apple Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Total SE, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stolper Co. As of 2020Q4, Stolper Co owns 88 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NOC, DHI, DVY, NEM, IXC,
- Added Positions: PSX, IBM, CVX, BP, WBA, UL, ABBV, STAG, PM, VZ, T, SO, PG, PFE, MCD, DLR, CVS, BMY, BIF, CAT, IEFA, GDV, EXG, AWP, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, TGT, TOT, MRK, LMT, MO, PPL, MET, JPM, RDS.B, MSFT, OKE, DOW, HP, GS, XOM, UNP, VIAC, LYB, DFS, JQC, XLI, BTZ, AOD, EOI, WIW, BLW, AVK, TDF, DSU, BHK, ISD, GHY, THQ, ANGL, IDV, PFF, VCSH, XLU,
- Sold Out: GILD, VOO, SPR,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with PSX. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of Stolper Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stolper+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stolper Co
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,120 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.68%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,733 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 55,310 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 16,946 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,443 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
Stolper Co initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $294.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 13,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Stolper Co initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 36,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Stolper Co initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $99.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 17,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Stolper Co initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 21,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)
Stolper Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Stolper Co added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 39,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Stolper Co sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Stolper Co sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Stolper Co sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stolper Co. Also check out:
1. Stolper Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stolper Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stolper Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stolper Co keeps buying