Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Methanex Corp, Chubb, Sells Oracle Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Methanex Corp, Chubb, The Kraft Heinz Co, Penske Automotive Group Inc, sells Oracle Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co owns 137 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MEOH, CB, KHC, PAG, PSX, BK, COF, DRI, MA, EFG, ROK,

MEOH, CB, KHC, PAG, PSX, BK, COF, DRI, MA, EFG, ROK, Added Positions: VYM, AGG, IJJ, IYY, IVV, PYPL, VLO, IJH, AMZN, COST,

VYM, AGG, IJJ, IYY, IVV, PYPL, VLO, IJH, AMZN, COST, Reduced Positions: ORCL, AAPL, LMT, JPM, XOM, JNJ, UPS, NKE, PG, WMT, MMM, CVX, UNH, BMY, NSC, ABT, MCHP, MCD, LOW, APD, ADP, IBM, TXN, KO, CMI, WFC, PAYX, VZ, DIS, GOOG, CSCO, MRK, WM, INTC, DE, BLK, PFE, AXP, MDT, MO, QCOM, DD, TFC, GOOGL, UNP, ABBV, VOO, DOW, BRK.B, HON, HD, GE, NEE, T, HPE, CVS, CI, PM, COP, D, EMR, F, HPQ, MDLZ, MAR, PNC, ITW,

ORCL, AAPL, LMT, JPM, XOM, JNJ, UPS, NKE, PG, WMT, MMM, CVX, UNH, BMY, NSC, ABT, MCHP, MCD, LOW, APD, ADP, IBM, TXN, KO, CMI, WFC, PAYX, VZ, DIS, GOOG, CSCO, MRK, WM, INTC, DE, BLK, PFE, AXP, MDT, MO, QCOM, DD, TFC, GOOGL, UNP, ABBV, VOO, DOW, BRK.B, HON, HD, GE, NEE, T, HPE, CVS, CI, PM, COP, D, EMR, F, HPQ, MDLZ, MAR, PNC, ITW, Sold Out: GD,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,241 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 18,840 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,874 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,815 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 53,397 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Methanex Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9. The stock is now traded at around $154.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $61.36, with an estimated average price of $56.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.48. The stock is now traded at around $109.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $94.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.57%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.45%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $380.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44.