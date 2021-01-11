MA Private Wealth Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company MA Private Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MA Private Wealth. As of 2020Q4, MA Private Wealth owns 65 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMZN, NFLX, VYM,

AMZN, NFLX, VYM, Added Positions: VMBS, ITOT, VLUE, IEMG, IVW, LQD, SPEM, IWP, IEI, PCY, VWO, DEM, EEM, EEMV, FLOT, VEU,

VMBS, ITOT, VLUE, IEMG, IVW, LQD, SPEM, IWP, IEI, PCY, VWO, DEM, EEM, EEMV, FLOT, VEU, Reduced Positions: VB, XLF, IEFA, AAPL, IXN, VOO, VEA, GOVT, IGIB, IVV, VTV, MSFT, EFV, IHI, NEAR, VCSH, QUAL, AMGN, EFA, SPHY, JNJ, TSLA, SIZE, HEZU, SHV, SHY, IWF, JNK, IDV, EMB, VIG, AGG, SCHZ, USIG, ABBV, VBF,

VB, XLF, IEFA, AAPL, IXN, VOO, VEA, GOVT, IGIB, IVV, VTV, MSFT, EFV, IHI, NEAR, VCSH, QUAL, AMGN, EFA, SPHY, JNJ, TSLA, SIZE, HEZU, SHV, SHY, IWF, JNK, IDV, EMB, VIG, AGG, SCHZ, USIG, ABBV, VBF, Sold Out: ORCL, INTC, UPS, MUB, GOOGL, VAR, GOOG, JPM, FB, HD, SHYG, VZ, IBM, CVX, BMY, MRK, WPC, BND, BA, F,

For the details of MA Private Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ma+private+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 204,819 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 1,471,092 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 358,293 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.31% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 275,565 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.65% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 282,967 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3114.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $499.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $94.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MA Private Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1179.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 262,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MA Private Wealth added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $87.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 358,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MA Private Wealth added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.42%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MA Private Wealth added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MA Private Wealth added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58.

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87.

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2.

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.45.