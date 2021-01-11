TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Investment company TRUE Private Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q4, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owns 734 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIA, RXT, BKNG, HUN, ABC, CNK, MGM, IMAX, CRSR, DG, HLT, TQQQ, CZR, QRVO, VRP, ETSY, CRSP, DOC, AQB, APPN, SPOT, WRAP, NIO, VIR, BEPC, LI, OM, ARKW, DFEN, ACN, WPM, BLL, BF.B, CHD, CL, FLIR, NVO, RMD, RIO, ROL, SGMS, ENPH, SWBI, TSM, TSCO, VAR, FNV, KNDI, DMRC, WKHS, BAH, ONVO,

VIA, RXT, BKNG, HUN, ABC, CNK, MGM, IMAX, CRSR, DG, HLT, TQQQ, CZR, QRVO, VRP, ETSY, CRSP, DOC, AQB, APPN, SPOT, WRAP, NIO, VIR, BEPC, LI, OM, ARKW, DFEN, ACN, WPM, BLL, BF.B, CHD, CL, FLIR, NVO, RMD, RIO, ROL, SGMS, ENPH, SWBI, TSM, TSCO, VAR, FNV, KNDI, DMRC, WKHS, BAH, ONVO, Added Positions: SPY, CWB, IVW, SPXL, PYPL, MUB, C, MBB, IYW, AMZN, TSLA, CCL, UAL, V, FIXD, VGT, HIMX, IYC, MINT, SUSA, VHT, AMAT, AZO, BG, CVX, NEE, FISV, GE, GOOGL, KR, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, PFE, PXLW, TJX, WFC, ACB, SNAP, DOCU, MRNA, IAT, IYJ, VDC, VIG, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLY, ATVI, ADBE, ALK, AMT, AMGN, ADP, AVT, ACLS, BA, CVS, LUMN, CLX, COST, CMI, DHI, DOV, ECL, EW, EL, FDX, GD, HMC, ICE, IP, INTU, KMB, LRCX, MRVL, MDT, MCHP, MIDD, MS, NWL, PLUG, LIN, WRK, SIRI, LUV, UNP, UNH, XRX, DNP, CSQ, MA, BTA, LULU, H, PNR, SRC, MPLX, ZTS, NRZ, CGC, ROKU, ZS, 1YI1, AMCR, PTON, FSKR, ARKK, DSI, EFAV, FVD, IBB, IYE, SPLV, VAW, VB, VNQ, XLRE, XLU,

SPY, CWB, IVW, SPXL, PYPL, MUB, C, MBB, IYW, AMZN, TSLA, CCL, UAL, V, FIXD, VGT, HIMX, IYC, MINT, SUSA, VHT, AMAT, AZO, BG, CVX, NEE, FISV, GE, GOOGL, KR, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, PFE, PXLW, TJX, WFC, ACB, SNAP, DOCU, MRNA, IAT, IYJ, VDC, VIG, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLY, ATVI, ADBE, ALK, AMT, AMGN, ADP, AVT, ACLS, BA, CVS, LUMN, CLX, COST, CMI, DHI, DOV, ECL, EW, EL, FDX, GD, HMC, ICE, IP, INTU, KMB, LRCX, MRVL, MDT, MCHP, MIDD, MS, NWL, PLUG, LIN, WRK, SIRI, LUV, UNP, UNH, XRX, DNP, CSQ, MA, BTA, LULU, H, PNR, SRC, MPLX, ZTS, NRZ, CGC, ROKU, ZS, 1YI1, AMCR, PTON, FSKR, ARKK, DSI, EFAV, FVD, IBB, IYE, SPLV, VAW, VB, VNQ, XLRE, XLU, Reduced Positions: IUSG, IUSV, ITOT, IJR, LQD, AGG, QQQ, IJH, IEFA, IAU, IEMG, IVV, GOVT, EFG, SH, SHY, IXUS, TECL, GVI, USMV, UPS, IGSB, ESGU, IYG, AAPL, AOR, FAS, IHI, ISTB, IWD, IXN, SHYG, BSV, ESGE, OEF, VLUE, PM, AOM, GLD, VCIT, ABT, KO, XOM, GILD, JPM, MRK, SBUX, VZ, STIP, MMM, T, BLK, EMR, PACW, F, GS, INTC, IRM, LOW, MCD, MET, MU, NVDA, NOC, OSTK, PAA, RFIL, SWKS, SWK, TGT, TMO, UMPQ, DIS, ET, BUD, AVGO, FTNT, PANW, TNDM, RESN, MDB, AMLP, AOA, BND, EMB, FDN, IJK, QID, SCHD, TLT, VCSH, CB, AAP, AMD, APD, AEP, TFC, BP, BBSI, BDX, BBBY, BMY, CAT, CIEN, CSCO, DXC, CCI, DHR, DUK, ETR, EPR, GIS, HSY, HPQ, HON, IBM, TT, ISRG, KEY, MDLZ, LH, LNC, LMT, PAYX, PG, TRV, SYNA, TOT, TSEM, UNM, VOD, WAB, WBA, ANTM, ZBRA, EHI, HBI, DAL, BX, VMW, TDC, ULTA, GM, KMI, PSX, FEYE, TWTR, LITE, HPE, SQ, IR, BHF, NVT, ZM, CRWD, NKLA, BIV, DVY, ERX, HYG, IVE, IWF, IYR, MIDU, SCZ, TIP, TNA, VTV,

IUSG, IUSV, ITOT, IJR, LQD, AGG, QQQ, IJH, IEFA, IAU, IEMG, IVV, GOVT, EFG, SH, SHY, IXUS, TECL, GVI, USMV, UPS, IGSB, ESGU, IYG, AAPL, AOR, FAS, IHI, ISTB, IWD, IXN, SHYG, BSV, ESGE, OEF, VLUE, PM, AOM, GLD, VCIT, ABT, KO, XOM, GILD, JPM, MRK, SBUX, VZ, STIP, MMM, T, BLK, EMR, PACW, F, GS, INTC, IRM, LOW, MCD, MET, MU, NVDA, NOC, OSTK, PAA, RFIL, SWKS, SWK, TGT, TMO, UMPQ, DIS, ET, BUD, AVGO, FTNT, PANW, TNDM, RESN, MDB, AMLP, AOA, BND, EMB, FDN, IJK, QID, SCHD, TLT, VCSH, CB, AAP, AMD, APD, AEP, TFC, BP, BBSI, BDX, BBBY, BMY, CAT, CIEN, CSCO, DXC, CCI, DHR, DUK, ETR, EPR, GIS, HSY, HPQ, HON, IBM, TT, ISRG, KEY, MDLZ, LH, LNC, LMT, PAYX, PG, TRV, SYNA, TOT, TSEM, UNM, VOD, WAB, WBA, ANTM, ZBRA, EHI, HBI, DAL, BX, VMW, TDC, ULTA, GM, KMI, PSX, FEYE, TWTR, LITE, HPE, SQ, IR, BHF, NVT, ZM, CRWD, NKLA, BIV, DVY, ERX, HYG, IVE, IWF, IYR, MIDU, SCZ, TIP, TNA, VTV, Sold Out: NEAR, SCHH, RYT, WDFC, 4OR1, CGW, KC, CABA, PRVL, STOK, INMB, HEXO, TTD, NK, AAL, AEG, TCS, KDP, TAK, TCO, SHW, JWN, NCR, HAS, ENB, BIOL,

For the details of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/true+private+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 948,155 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,832,690 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 722,330 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 424,172 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 366,804 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23. The stock is now traded at around $2221.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $151.52. The stock is now traded at around $181.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.49. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 812.21%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $378.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 248.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1063.88%. The purchase prices were between $67.99 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $74.76. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares by 24902.08%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 80.62%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 479.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $66.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $187.8 and $270.01, with an estimated average price of $243.39.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Biolase Inc. The sale prices were between $0.26 and $0.56, with an estimated average price of $0.31.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $33.62 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $46.24.