US Indexes Close With Losses Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,006.66 on Monday with a loss of 91.31 points or -0.29%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,801.46 for a loss of 23.22 points or -0.61 %. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,057.73 for a loss of 144.25 points or -1.09%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 24.08 for a gain of 2.52 points or 11.69%.

Monday's market movers

Investors sold stock shares Monday, leaving indexes to end lower after a strong start to 2021 last week. President Trump and last week's riot continued to top headlines. House Democrats took the first step to introduce an impeachment article. Most of the largest social media platforms have locked Trump's social media accounts. Many companies are also halting political funding.

Technology stocks were also on watch Monday as the Consumer Electronics Show kicked off virtually. A few things attendees will be watching include: electric vehicle innovations, Samsung's Galaxy release, 5G and work-from-home technologies.

In other news:

The big banks will start to report fourth-quarter earnings this week.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) ended the day down 1.45% after a weekend report of a fallen plane.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) gained 1.72% on adaptability of its vaccine to variants.

The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.090%, six-month bills at a rate of 0.090% and three-year notes at a rate of 0.234%.

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) +4.85%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,091.01 for a loss of 0.65 points or -0.031%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,195.22 for a gain of 4.96 points or 0.42%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,548.73 for a gain of 3.59 points or 0.02%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,532.89 for a gain of 38.53 points or 0.41%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,421.81 for a gain of 5.44 points or 0.23%; the S&P 100 at 1,732.24 for a loss of 15.09 points or -0.86%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,902.49 for a loss of 202.71 points or -1.55%; the Russell 3000 at 2,286.52 for a loss of 12.78 points or -0.56%; the Russell 1000 at 2,150.65 for a loss of 12.84 points or -0.59%; the Wilshire 5000 at 39,869.16 for a loss of 215.59 points or -0.54%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 713.85 for a gain of 2.34 points or 0.33%.

