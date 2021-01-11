  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
InterDigital to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

January 11, 2021 | About: NAS:IDCC -2.56%

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14, 2021. The presentation will take place at 3:30 PM ET, and will be webcast live and accessible through the Investors section of the company's web site, www.interdigital.com. An archived replay of the presentation will also be available following the conference.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Tiziana Figliolia
Email: [email protected]
+1 (302) 300-1857



