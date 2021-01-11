Lindsey Fudge Joins California Bank of Commerce as Senior Relationship Manager

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Bank of Commerce (CBC) is expanding its Sacramento team with the addition of Lindsey Fudge as a Senior Relationship Manager specializing in commercial real estate lending.



“Lindsey’s deep knowledge of the market and creative problem-solving skills will be an asset to both our team and our clients,” said Scott Myers, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of California Bank of Commerce.

Fudge joins CBC from First Bank, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate. Prior to First Bank, Fudge held various roles at Wells Fargo including Relationship Manager for the Real Estate Group and she successfully completed Wells Fargo’s Credit Management Training Program. In 2016, Fudge was awarded the “40 Under 40” recognition by the Sacramento Business Journal for her work in commercial real estate lending and her community involvement.

An avid volunteer, Fudge currently serves as Chair of the Regional Council for the Northeastern and Northern Nevada division of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Additionally, she serves as a Board Member for the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and serves as President Elect for the Association of Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Sacramento chapter.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree in managerial economics from University of California, Davis and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder Leeds School of Business.

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

