5 Retailers Growing Fast

Investors may be interested in the following retailers, as they have expanded their revenue per share and Ebitda per share by more than 10% over the trailing five-year and 10-year periods through Jan 11.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) revenue per share and Ebitda per share have increased 24.80% and 47.20% over the past five years. Over a 10-year period, they grew by 24.80% and 37.10%.

The online retailer has a market cap of $1.60 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.61 trillion.

The price-book ratio is 19.30. The share price has been as high as $3,552.25 and as low as $1,626.03 in the last year; it is currently 10.40% below its 52-week high and 95.73% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), an e-commerce company, has a market cap of $639 billion and an enterprise value of $613 billion.

Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 44.600% and its Ebitda has risen 33.10%. Over a 10-year period, the increases were 64.4% and 71.8%.

The price-earnings ratio is 34.07. The share price has been as high as $319 and as low as $169 in the last year; it is currently 26.03% below its 52-week high and 38.98% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Fisher with 0.50% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

Louis Vuitton

The revenue per share of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY) has grown by 11.30% and its Ebitda per share has increased by 10.70% over a five-year period. Over the past 10 years, the metrics increased by 10.60% and 11.30%.

The company, which provides luxury goods, has a market cap of $324 billion and an enterprise value of $353 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 59.76. The share price has been as high as $129 and as low as $60 in the last year; it is currently 0.10% below its 52-week high and 114% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Fisher with 0.46% of outstanding shares.

Home Depot

Over a five-year period, the revenue per share and Ebitda per share of The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) have grown by 10.50% and 12.40%, respectively. Over a 10-year period, the company has reported a growth of 10.60% of its Ebitda and of 16.60% of its revenue.

The home improvement retailer has a market cap of $289 billion and an enterprise value of $316 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 23.28. The share price has been as high as $292 and as low as $140 in the last year; it is currently 8.85% below its 52-week high and 89.88% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Fisher with 0.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

Lululemon

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) registered a five-year performance for its revenue per share and Ebitda per share of 19.20% and 22.50%. Over a 10-year period, the growth rates were 22.50% and 20.30%.

The company, which provides athletic apparel and accessories for women, men and children, has a market cap of $47.63 billion and an enterprise value of $47.93 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 85.79. The share price has been as high as $399.90 and as low as $128.85 in the last year; it is currently 11.73% below its 52-week high and 173.97% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Segalas with 1.67% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

