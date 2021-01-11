Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sold $796,685 of Shares

CFO of Regenxbio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vittal Vasista (insider trades) sold 16,239 shares of RGNX on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $49.06 a share. The total sale was $796,685.

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Regenxbio Inc has a market cap of $1.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.130000 with and P/S ratio of 12.72. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Regenxbio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of RGNX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $50.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.76% since.

President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $48.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.11% since.

President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.74% since.

President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of RGNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 6.96% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Vittal Vasista sold 24,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $50.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Oper. & Tech. Officer Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of RGNX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $50.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.76% since.

