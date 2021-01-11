  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Carmax Inc (KMX) EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Eric M Margolin Sold $1.5 million of Shares

January 11, 2021 | About: KMX +2.49%

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Carmax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric M Margolin (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of KMX on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $102.51 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

CarMax Inc is engaged in the automobile dealership business. Its services involve selling vehicles which includes both used and new vehicles. CarMax Inc has a market cap of $17.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.640000 with a P/E ratio of 23.04 and P/S ratio of 0.91. CarMax Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CarMax Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CarMax Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Eric M Margolin sold 15,000 shares of KMX stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $102.51. The price of the stock has increased by 2.08% since.
  • EVP of Finance Thomas W Jr Reedy sold 14,647 shares of KMX stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $93.53. The price of the stock has increased by 11.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KMX, click here

