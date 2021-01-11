Mongodb Inc (MDB) President & CEO Dev Ittycheria Sold $12.1 million of Shares

President & CEO of Mongodb Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dev Ittycheria (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of MDB on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $346.01 a share. The total sale was $12.1 million.

MongoDB Inc develops and sells subscriptions to a modern, general purpose database platform. It also provides post-contract support, training, and consulting services for its offerings. MongoDB Inc has a market cap of $21.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $361.460000 with and P/S ratio of 38.73.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MDB stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $345.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.74% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

COO and CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of MDB stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $345.06. The price of the stock has increased by 4.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech sold 749 shares of MDB stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $346.79. The price of the stock has increased by 4.23% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech sold 749 shares of MDB stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $346.46. The price of the stock has increased by 4.33% since.

Director Archana Agrawal sold 350 shares of MDB stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $350.84. The price of the stock has increased by 3.03% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MDB stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $345.08. The price of the stock has increased by 4.75% since.

Chief Technology Officer Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of MDB stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $349.59. The price of the stock has increased by 3.4% since.

