The Realreal Inc (REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sold $4 million of Shares

CEO of The Realreal Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julie Wainwright (insider trades) sold 165,000 shares of REAL on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $24.46 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

The RealReal Inc has a market cap of $2.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.300000 with and P/S ratio of 6.87. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The RealReal Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of REAL stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $22.17. The price of the stock has increased by 9.61% since.

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 144,104 shares of REAL stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $20.83. The price of the stock has increased by 16.66% since.

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 196 shares of REAL stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 21.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of REAL stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $20.21. The price of the stock has increased by 20.24% since.

