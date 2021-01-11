Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) EVP and Chief People Officer Elizabeth M Thompson Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP and Chief People Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Elizabeth M Thompson (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of BAH on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $92 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital solutions, and cyber expertise to U.S. and international governments, major corporations, and not-for-profit organizations. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp has a market cap of $12.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.390000 with a P/E ratio of 24.83 and P/S ratio of 1.63. The dividend yield of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp stocks is 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.90% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of BAH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $90.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO and Treasurer Lloyd Jr Howell sold 20,685 shares of BAH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 1.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Susan L Penfield sold 35,929 shares of BAH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 1.54% since.

EVP and Chief Legal Officer Nancy Laben sold 22,907 shares of BAH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $90.38. The price of the stock has increased by 1.12% since.

Executive Vice President Kristine Anderson sold 3,400 shares of BAH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 1.54% since.

