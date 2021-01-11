Vroom Inc (VRM) CFO David K. Jones Sold $1 million of Shares

CFO of Vroom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David K. Jones (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of VRM on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $41.54 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Vroom Inc has a market cap of $5.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.300000 with and P/S ratio of 2.18. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Vroom Inc. .

CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of VRM stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 0.75% since.

