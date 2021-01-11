Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) CEO and President Duane Hughes Sold $2.5 million of Shares

CEO and President of Workhorse Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Duane Hughes (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of WKHS on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $25 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Workhorse Group Inc is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. Workhorse Group Inc has a market cap of $3.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.760000 with and P/S ratio of 3679.98. Workhorse Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 30.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Workhorse Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of WKHS stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $20.73. The price of the stock has increased by 24.26% since.

CEO and President Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of WKHS stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $21.61. The price of the stock has increased by 19.2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of WKHS stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $21.92. The price of the stock has increased by 17.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of WKHS stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $24.77. The price of the stock has increased by 4% since.

Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 99,999 shares of WKHS stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.92% since.

Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 99,999 shares of WKHS stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $20.73. The price of the stock has increased by 24.26% since.

Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of WKHS stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $21.05. The price of the stock has increased by 22.38% since.

Vice President/General Counsel Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of WKHS stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $21.92. The price of the stock has increased by 17.52% since.

