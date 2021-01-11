Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CFO of Tripadvisor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ernst 02494 Teunissen (insider trades) sold 32,722 shares of TRIP on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $34 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

TripAdvisor Inc provides travel related services. Its website offers reviews on restaurants, hotels and tourist destinations. It secures revenue from providing advertisement space on its website as well as through commissions on bookings. TripAdvisor Inc has a market cap of $4.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.760000 with and P/S ratio of 5.98. TripAdvisor Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with TripAdvisor Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, GC, Sec. Seth J Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TRIP stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $25.69. The price of the stock has increased by 39.2% since.

